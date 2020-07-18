Rajasthan crisis: Court sends ‘middle man ‘ Sanjay Jain on 4 day remand

A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent the “middle man”, Sanjay Jain to four-day remand of Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Also, two other accused, linked to the horse-trading allegations, refused to give their voice samples for investigation in the matter.

Sanjay Jain was arrested yesterday by Rajasthan Police in connection with a viral audio recording about horse-trading of MLAs to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

Jain’s arrest came after he was named in an FIR along with Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for allegedly discussing a conspiracy to topple the state government.

In the complaint, Congress has referred to Sanjay Jain as a BJP leader, but the saffron party has denied that claim. Jain is an influential businessman in Rajasthan.