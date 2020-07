Sikh pilgrim kidnapped by Taliban militants from Afghanistan rescued

A Sikh pilgrim who was kidnapped by Taliban militants from a Gurudwara in Afghnaistan was rescued. Nidan Singh Sachdeva was kidnapped from Thala Sri Guru Nanak Sahib gurdwara in Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan a month ago.

Nidan who lives in India with his family had gone to Afghanistan to perform a service at the Thala Sri Guru Nanak Sahib gurdwara in Chamkani.

Nidan Singh is an Afghan national. He along with his family of six – wife, 2 sons and 3 daughters had moved to India in 1992 due to civil unrest in Afghanistan.