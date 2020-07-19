Covid-19 Alert: State government announces its decision on imposing lockdown

The West Bengal state government has made it clear that the coronavirus infection is under control and the government will not re-impose lockdown across the state.

As per the new decision of the government lockdown and other restrictions will be imposed only in containment zones.

“The state government has no plans for introducing lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. There is no plan for further lockdown. The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as “more the number of tests, more the number of cases.”, said Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

There are 676 containment zones in the state at present, and a total lockdown has been clamped in those areas to stem the spread of coronavirus.