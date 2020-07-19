Covid-19 Updates: Lockdown extended

Arunachal Pradesh state government has extended the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The state government has deiced to extend the lockdown imposed in Capital Complex for another two weeks .

The lockdown restrictions, which were imposed till Monday evening, have been extended till 5 am on August 3. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision on Friday after reviewing the scenario in the capital region. This was announced by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday.

No movement of people and vehicles, other than those of essential services, will be allowed during the period. The district administration will ensure home delivery of essential items. Grocery stores in sectors and colonies will be allowed to open. Important government offices would also remain open during the period.

The state has so far confirmed 650 cases of COVID-19. 373 are active, while 274 people have recovered from the disease and 3 died.