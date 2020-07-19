UAE police arrests Faisal Fareed wanted by NIA

Faisal Fareed, the most wanted link in the Trivandrum Gold smuggling case is reportedly arrested by Dubai, Rashidiya Police.As per sources Faisal is in police custody from Thursday and is undergoing interrogation.Faisal Fareed is registered as the 3rd culprit in the Trivandrum Gold smuggling case in which many top brass bureucrats including personal secretary of the State CM ,S Shivashankar had tainted their reputation.

Faisal Fareed is reportedly held in Rashidiya Police station ,Dubai.

The case is now under National investigation Agency and is in progress.Faisal who was in UAE was not available for interrogation till now.The Indian passport of Faisal was cancelled by India government to prevent his escape from UAE.With the arrest more revelations are expected and his speedy return to India are under way.