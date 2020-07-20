Rajasthan political crisis :”I am not here to sell vegetables, I am Chief Minister”, says Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday fired a fresh salvo at his political rival Sachin Pilot alleging that he played a very dirty game and conspired to topple his own government.

After terming him ‘Nikamma’ (useless) and ‘Nakara’ (purposeless), he ended his speech by saying Satyamev Jayate.

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This was the second time in the last week when Gehlot opened all fronts against Pilot who was recently sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief.