Coronavirus : Activist Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid-19

Sharjeel Imam, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and presently lodged in Assam’s Guwahati Central Jail, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to report, this was discovered after a team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrived in Assam to bring Sharjeel Imam back to Delhi. Imam and the Delhi police team were tested for COVID-19 before they could leave for Delhi. However, while the police was declared COVID-19 negative following the test, Sharjeel tested positive.