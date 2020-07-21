State government increased bus fares by 25%

The bus charge has been increased by 25% in Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh state government had made this decision to overcome fund crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The government has decided to increase the fare in the per km tariff plan for all travel beyond 3 km for hilly and plain areas. The fare would be Rs 7 for the first 3 km, instead of Rs 5.

The cabinet withdrew the facility of free travel to MPs and legislators in the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp buses both within and outside the state. But the facility will continue for former legislators and MPs.