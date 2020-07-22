DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternational

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Jul 22, 2020, 06:55 pm IST

Saudi Arabia health ministry on Wednesday, reported 2,331 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with cases of 3,139 cases of recovery.

44 cases of death because of the infection were also reported.

This brings the total number of cases to 258,156 in the country and the total recoveries to 210,398.

2,601 people have also passed away in the kingdom as a result of the illness.

