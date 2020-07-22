DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSGulfInternational

Coronavirus : World Health Organisation lauds India’s COVID-19 response

Jul 22, 2020, 10:55 pm IST

World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, lauded India over its handling of coronavirus situation and said that the country is responding “with utmost urgency” to COVID-19 from the beginning.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director, South-East Asia further said that India has been regularly strengthening its preparedness and response measures to tackle the crisis.

“India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID-19 from start. It’s been continually strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials,” she said.

