Girl kills two militants who killed her parents

Jul 22, 2020, 11:43 am IST

Qamar Gul, a brave  Afghanistan  girl shot dead two Taleban militants  and injured  several others in a fight. The militants attacked her family and killed her parents.  The Islamic militants attacked the family and  dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government.

Militants attacked  Qamar Gul’s house   from a village in the central province of Ghorlast week. The fighters were looking for her father, the village chief.Her father was a government supporter. The militants dragged him out and killed him and his wife as she resisted.

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,”said police. Several other Taleban fighters later came to attack her house, but some villagers and pro-government militiamen expelled them after a gunfight.

Gul is aged between 14 and 16, according to different officials. It is common for many Afghans to not know their precise age.  Afghan security forces have now taken Gul and her younger brother to a safer place.

 

 

