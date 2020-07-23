Coronavirus : Chief Minister in self-quarantine after deputy secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

“As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself,” Thakur told the media late afternoon before leaving his office for his residence.

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the CM’s sample was taken for testing for coronavirus infection and his result came negative around 9 pm.

He said the CM’s wife and two other family members have also tested negative for the virus.