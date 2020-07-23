Coronavirus : Family sets ambulance on fire after Covid-19 patient dies at hospital

Family of a COVID-19 victim allegedly set an ambulance on fire in Karnataka’s Belagavi, around 500 km from capital Bengaluru. They even tried to assault the doctor at the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital, where the patient died of the deadly illness.

In a video, the ambulance is seen engulfed in a massive fire as a huge cloud of smoke billows out of the blaze. Firefighters are scene trying to extinguish the blaze, it shows.

According to reports, upset with the death of the patients, they even threw stones at the BIMS hospital in the city.

Senior police officer, including police commissioner Thiyagaraja, are on the spot.

More details awaited.