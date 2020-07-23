Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia health ministry on Thursday reported 2,238 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 3,092 recoveries.Thirty-four new deaths from the infection were also reported.

With this, a total of 260,394 cases have been reported in the Kingdom, while recoveries stand at 213,490. The death tally as of Thursday was 2,635.

There are 44,269 active cases in the country, of which 2,170 are critical, the ministry added.