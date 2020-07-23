Coronavirus : Latest study reveals shocking information about COVID19 origin

Corona virus has spread in more than 200 countries in the world. Whenever it comes to the birth of Corona, China is considered responsible for it. Initially, some reports claimed that the virus spread from China’s weight market ie meat market, while in some it was said to be the product of Chinese laboratories. However, these accusations have always been denied by China. In such a situation, now a new study of Italy has come out which says that the initial cases of coronavirus came not from China but from elsewhere.

This research study, led by Professor Carlo Federico Perno of Milan University in Italy, revealed new information about the strain of the virus. In their research study, researchers collected blood samples of more than 300 Corona patients from the Lombardy region between February and April and traced the origin of the viral strain to changes in their genes.

Italy was the first country to ban travel to China and ban all flights there in the hope of an outbreak of Corona. But according to researchers, the genome sequence of blood sample patients showed that China was not directly involved in the chain of the spread of the coronavirus.

Researchers say the first case of local infection was confirmed by Lombardi health officials on 20 February, but community dissemination had already begun. It is known that the rich region of Italy is one of the most affected places of the Lombardy coronavirus.

Professor Perno’s team collected blood samples from 371 corona patients from 12 regions of the region. For this, they selected patients with minor, moderate, and severe symptoms of the coronavirus in the hospital. In this study, it was seen that these virus strains were of two different heredities which exerted greater influence in some areas. But they did not find the viral strain that was initially isolated in China.

It is known that Italy banned Chinese travelers on 31 January after a Chinese couple was found to be Corona positive in Rome. However, according to a previous study by the Italy National Institutes of Health, the presence of the virus in sewage water was observed in the city of Milan and Turin in mid-December.

Pro. This new study by Perno shows that the Lombardy region virus was already present in many places. This formed several isolated groups in different places. According to the researchers, one possible direction of the source of this virus was Central Europe. The reason that one such form of the virus was found in Central Europe.