Coronavirus : Number of Covid-19 recoveries cross 8,15,000 in India

Health Ministry in a statement today said that for the second day in a row, recoveries in a single day continue to post significant rise. The last 24 hours saw the highest ever single-day number of patients cured and discharged i.e. 29,557.

While the total number of recovered cases has jumped to 8,15,000, there has been appreciable growth in the recovery rate, which stands at 63.18%.

A higher number of patients getting cured and discharged has contributed to an increasing gap between recovered and total active cases. It is pegged at 439,378 today.

“This accomplishment can be attributed to the Union Government led COVID-19 management strategies. Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UTs are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, and prompt and efficient clinical treatment strategies. These are guided by the teams of domain experts in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare such as the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) and ably complemented by the technical experts at AIIMS, New Delhi, Centres of Excellence in various States/UTs, ICMR and NCDC.” said Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Union Government continues to coordinate with the efforts of the State/UTs by sending Central teams of experts to areas witnessing an increase in caseload and handholding of COVID hospitals in states through the teleconsultation program led by AIIMS, New Delhi. Overall, the Health Ministry said that the efforts have resulted in Case fatality rate being managed at low levels. It is 2.41%, as on date, and steadily declining.

According to the ministry, this has also helped in reducing the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases which remains confined to 4,26,167 active patients only.