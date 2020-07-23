Rescuers try hard to free Sperm whale trapped in fishing net: Video

A sperm whale trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Sicily in Italy is making the eyes wet for animal lovers. A team of rescuers are trying hard to free the whale.But the efforts are not successful even after three days as the animal acts very nervous. The video of the daring operation to help the mammal is being widely shared online sparking a debate on the impact of illegal fishing nets. Whales need to come-up the surface of the ocean to breathe and any delay to free it from the fishing net might kill the giant mammal.

The Italian coastguard, volunteers from the marine conservation NGO Sea Shepherd and marine biologist Carmelo Isgro have been working to cut the net from around the mammal for days. The whale was caught in an abandoned fishing net in the sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. It was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for trapping swordfish.

Isgro explained on Facebook that the net had wrapped itself around the mammal from “head to tail” and that the work to remove it has been slow because the animal is skittish. Saying that the animal “is very nervous and does not let herself be helped”, the marine biologist added that the sperm whale began to make longer and longer dives (over half an hour for a single dive).

Watch the video :