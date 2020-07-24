Google plans to open war at Amazon

The internet giant Google is gearing-up to take on Amazon in its own ground.-online retailing.Google had previously tried to curb the flourishing online businesses back in 2013,2014,2017 and 2019.But the online war in the year 2020 will be different. With Covid pandemic still gripping the world, consumers are avoiding stores and turning to the internet to fill more of their shopping needs.

Google is the first point for getting the required information on any product or service.But Google is annoyed in the recent days as Amazon draws in some traffic when consumers search for a desired product directly in Amazon.More US consumers are turning first to Amazon to find products that they plan to purchase. This has allowed Amazon to build a rapidly growing advertising business, which is a threat to Google’s main financial engine.

But to rival Amazon- in its own ground had proved costly for Google before.In 2013 Google began Google express-platform for online delivery of grocery items.It also offered $95 annual membership for faster deliveries,but has to shutdown the business failing to Amazon.

This year Google has hired Bill Ready,a think-tank of PayPal to be its president of commerce and to compete more successfully with Amazon.In an interview, Ready said most retailers were already lagging behind in e-commerce before the pandemic hit.More consumers has moved to shop online in recent months, the gap has widened with much of the growth in online sales swallowed by a handful of players.

The first Online trade battle ground will be US which will slowly spread out to the rest of the world.Google’s moves are clearly aimed at unsettling Amazon, Ready wouldn’t name its Seattle rival and refused to mention ‘Amazon’ even once in a 20-minute discussion.He even dodged a question about what is the name of the giant rainforest in South America.