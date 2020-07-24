Huawei lawyers accuse Trump of using Meng “as a bargaining chip in trade dispute.”

Huawei Chief financial officer Mang Wanzhou is challenging her extradition to US in a Canadian court.US wants Meng to face law suits filed against her for breaching trade laws.Her lawyers have requested to stay her extradition before the Canadian court with the backing of necessary documents.

Meng’s lawyers in the stay appeal has alleged a destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by United States President Donald Trump and other senior members of the administration by their intention to use Meng “as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute.”

The lawyers sharply termed Trump’s stated willingness to intervene in the case as “offensive and ominous.”This was in reference to a Trumps media meet soon after Meng’s detention in Canada.Trump had said,”If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made – which is a very important thing – what’s good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary.”

Meng Wanzhou is accused by U.S. authorities of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran. Meng’s lawyers also allege that the United States misled Canada about the evidence in the case against her, calling the omission “far below the expected standard of diligence, candour and accuracy,” the documents state.

Meng Wanzhou is the daughter of billionaire Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.She was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.At exactly the same time US president was shaking hands with his Chinese counter part after a trade deal.