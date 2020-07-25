Coronavirus : Hollywood actor tests positive for COVID19

Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in April, his representative has said. The 64-year-old spent a week in a hospital in the US and has since recovered.

Gibson’s representative told Daily Telegraph, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. The spokesperson added, “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

The US on Thursday crossed four million cases of coronavirus infections since the first case was documented in January, according to Reuters. The agency suggests that at least one in 82 Americans have been infected at some point in the pandemic.

Gibson kept the news of his coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent hospitalisation private. He was clicked in Malibu earlier this month with his partner, Rosalind Ross. Both of them were seen wearing surgical face masks.