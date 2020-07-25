Encounter of Hyderabad gang rape convicts: SC extends 6 months for inquiry panel

Supreme Court had given an additional 6 months time for the inquiry commission,headed by former SC judge Justice (retd) VS Sirpurkar.The time grand is for a comprehensive probe in the encounter killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

All the four accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen – were killed on December 6 ,following their arrest in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 27 year old veterinary lady doctor in November last year.

The bullet seered bodies of the convicts layed close enough to the site were the charred body of vet doctor was found.According to the police, the incident had taken place at around 6.30 am when these accused were taken to the site of offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The probe commission which also includes former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director DR Karthikeyan pleaded to the court that they were unable to conclude the probe due to some unavoidable reasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Almost all of the 1,365 affidavits and their supporting documents were in Telugu,” it said referring to the statements from police officers invilved in encounter, adding that the records were translated into English and were verified.

Chief Justice SA Bobde,accepting the request extended the time window of the probe panel to 6 months.The apex court commented two days earlier on Vikas Dubey’s case,that it observed the encounter killings have rised in the country as a sure mark of deterioration of law and order in the country.