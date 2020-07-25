India plans to buy 6 more Boeing Poseidon-8I aircraft from US

India is set to acquire six more Boeing Poseidon-8I aircraft from the United States worth USD I.8 billion.

India has also fast-tracked procurement of six Predator-B armed drones. India is already using the P-8I naval patrol planes for conducting surveillance missions over the Indian Ocean as well as eastern Ladakh.

Armed with radars and electro-optic sensors as well as Harpoon Block-II missiles and MK-54 lightweight torpedoes, the Indian Navy inducted eight P-8I aircraft under USD 2.1 billion deal inked in January 2009. The next four aircraft will be delivered starting December this year under another USD 1.1 billion deal with the US signed in July 2016.

According to a report , India has issued “letter of request” for six more P-8Is for around USD 1.8 billion to the US under a government-to-government deal.

Now, the US will soon send the letter of acceptance once it gets approval from the US Congress after which the contract will likely be signed next year.

The report further states that the six new P-8I aircraft will have COMCASA-protected equipment, which is considerably more advanced and secure compared to the ones commercially available.