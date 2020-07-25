Picture of a man walking  down street wearing only mask goes viral

A picture of a man wearing only a mask and walking through a street has gone viral on international media. The incident is reported from England.

A man has strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street, Oxford Street on Friday with only a mask to cover his nudity. People were shocked to see this and some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks became compulsory on Friday in English shops. A Reuters photographer caught a picture of the man from an office above the street.

