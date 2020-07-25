DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Picture of a man walking  down street wearing only mask goes viral

Jul 25, 2020, 05:06 pm IST

A picture of a man wearing only a mask and walking through a street has gone viral on international media. The incident is reported from England.

A man has  strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street, Oxford Street  on Friday with only a mask to cover his nudity. People were shocked to see this and some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks became compulsory on Friday in English shops. A Reuters photographer caught a picture of the man from an office above the street.

.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close