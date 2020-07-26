“Britney Spears is too immature to take care of herself”,says brother

Britney Spears has been in the news a lot these past few months.Sadly, very few updates on the pop icon have been encouraging.

Many fans are convinced that Spears is in the midst of a personal crisis.Both the action and Britney’s blasé reaction were taken as signs that the singer was no faring well in isolation.Her social media posts didn’t do much to disabuse fans of that notion.Now, some are going so far as to claim that Britney is being held captive.In a sense,Spears is currently restrained by a conservatorship controlled by her father.

The arrangement has been a source of controversy for years and it was supposed to come up for review in a status hearing this week.Now, Brit’s brother, Bryan Spears, has come forward to support his dad.

In a new podcast interview, Bryan says that the conservator-ship has been a “great thing for our family” and suggests that it would ending the arrangement would be disastrous for Britney.He concedes that Britney has “always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship],” but argues that she doesn’t know what’s best for herself.

Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is using this moment of open conversation to speak to fans about her sister’s right to privacy.

Recently singer Halsey spoke out about the importance of being sensitive to those who are battling mental illness referring to Kanye Wests breakdown. Jamie Lynn commented on the post and seemed to remark on her sister’s situation without mentioning Britney by name.