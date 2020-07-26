“Will enter samadhi in Sarayu if not invited”,Azam Khan on Bhumi poojan

As Ayodhya is getting ready for the bhumi poojan on August 5,restrictions on participation of the event are also getting tighter.Security personnel are deployed to ensure only VVIP invitees accounting to just 150 are in the premises of the event ground.An additional 50 tantrics and Acharya’s will also take part in the event.

Azam Khan,President of All India Muslim Karsevak manch on Saturday declared that he will kill offering himself to Sarayu river(Samadhi) if not allowed to take part in the grand occasion. Azam Khan said he is a devotee of Lord Ram and had strived hard for many decades for this event.

The Muslim Karsevak manch was formed to include Muslim community and solve the decades long law suite on the disputed land.The manch conducted various programs and campaigns for institutionalizing its dedicated task.