Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 264 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 328 recoveries.One death was also reported.

More than 47,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, the ministry added.

To further clamp down on the spread of Covid-19, the country has started Phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine.

The trials are being conducted under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm CNBG.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that 88 per cent of Dubai residents are satisfied with government’s Covid-19 response, according to a poll conducted by the Executive Council of Dubai.