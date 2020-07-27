Coronavirus : “India in much better position due to right decisions at right time”,says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that India is in a much better situation in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic because of the right decisions taken by the government at the right time.

“The way right decisions were taken at the right time in the country, today it is the result of those right decisions that Indian is much better off than other countries in its fight against COVID-19. Our death rate is less than may leading countries and our recoveries are more than many countries,” the Prime Minister said today, at the virtual launch of three high-throughput testing facilities of ICMR in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida.

“West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will benefit massively in the fight against COVID-19 after the launch of these high throughput COVID testing facilities. These centres also have a lot of economic ability and these hi-tech labs will help increase their testing capabilities immensely. In the future, these labs can be used in Hepatitis B, Dengue and other dangerous diseases,” PM Mod said.