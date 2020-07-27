India-UAE travel agreement : More repatriation flights to India from UAE

India will operate over 105 flights to the UAE as part of phase five of its repatriation programme Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) on August 1-15. A total of 74 flights will operate from Sharjah and Dubai to various cities in India starting August 1 to August 15, said Consul Press, Information, and Culture Neeraj Agarwal.

A top Indian consular official said a “status quo” remains on a travel agreement that lets UAE residents stranded in India fly to the UAE on the repatriation flights. The 15-day agreement that was inked on July 12 expired on July 26. An official extension of the agreement was not announced at the time of filing this report.

“More clarity in this matter will emerge shortly. I can confirm that the existing travel arrangement to bring back passengers who have received approvals stipulated by the UAE government will continue for the time being. Those who want to go back to India need not worry as there are ample flights available from the UAE. The same can be said for passengers wishing to return to the UAE.”, Neeraj Agarwal said.

UAE residents stranded in India need an approval either from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai, to fly back. They also need a Covid-19-negative medical certificate issued by a government-approved testing centre.

Meanwhile, Indian Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that 814,000 passengers have returned to India since May 6 thanks to the VBM. “It is our earnest effort to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian and facilitate their evacuation and outbound travel,” he tweeted.