Police busts Sex racket den in hotel,10 women and 4 men arrested

Police raided a hotel in Chandigarh and arrested 10 girls along with 4 youths for sex trade.The girls were from Chandigarh, Punjab, Nepal and other cities as per police sources.The hotel manager and a pimp was also arrested together with three men from the brothel hotel.

The hotel located in sector 52 Kajhedi,was sealed by police after the raid.The raid was conducted at 8 pm Saturday after a tip-off.Southern Chandigarh SP Neha Yadav led the team and arranged a dummy customer as a bait.The dummy visited all the 10 girls posing as customer and send signal to the police team waiting outside the hotel.Investigation revealed that the girls have been involved in the sex-trade for a long time.

Five policemen including a head constable were suspended from the Kajhedi police post after initial inquiry.