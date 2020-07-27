Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in loss. The BSE Sensex ended 0.5% lower at 37,934 while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.6%at 11,128.

The top gainers in the market were Asian paints, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and BPCL. The top losers in the market were ICICI, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

In the BSE, 1790 shares ended in loss while 857 ended in gain. 161 remained firm. The market breadth was negative with 1,310 stocks under performing while 538 stocks advanced.