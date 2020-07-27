UAEs Galadari offers Rs 10 million aide for the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, committed Rs10 million for the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in the UAE.The pledge was made during the first visit of a Pak diplomat Sayed Zulfi Abbas Bukhari to UAE,after the relaxed travel restrictions on Covid.

The top Pak diplomat also held meeting with UAE minister for human resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli to discuss issues pertaining to the job situation of Pakistani expats

Suhail Galadari also pledged to invest in the hospitality and tourism sector of Pakistan in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tourism vision, which is being effectively implemented by Bukhari.

“What Suhail Galadari pledged for the repatriation of Pakistanis is a huge announcement and we really thank him for his kind gesture,” said Bukhari after the declaration.