Vande Bharat Mission. 5: Sale of flight tickets to India from UAE starts today

Jul 27, 2020, 05:11 pm IST
The sale for tickets to India from UAE under the Vande Bharat Mission phase five will start from July 27, 4 pm. India’s budget airliner Air India Express has announced this.

“Indian nationals registered with the Indian diplomatic missions can book flights at normal repatriation fares on the Air India Express website or through authorised UAE travel agents,” Air India Express tweeted.

Over 105 repatriation flights are set to be operated from the UAE to various cities in India under phase five of Vande Bharat Mission .A total of 74 flights will operate from Sharjah and Dubai to various cities in India starting August 1 to August 15.

31 special flights will fly from Abu Dhabi to Indian cities between August 1 and 15 as part of Phase 5.

