Vande Bharat Mission 5.0 : 105 flights will operate from UAE to India

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday said that phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission will begin from 1 August to bring back more stranded Indians.

“We will be soon announcing a host of additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 starting from 1st August 2020,” Air India said in a statement.

A total of 74 flights will operate from Sharjah and Dubai to various cities in India starting August 1 to August 15.

Meanwhile, an official with the Indian Embassy in the UAE has said around 31 special flights will fly from Abu Dhabi to Indian cities between August 1 and 15 as part of Phase 5.

“The formal announcement and online booking details of the special Air India and Air India Express flights will be announced shortly,” he said.