Ayodhya Bhumi Puja : Prince Habeebuddin Tucy offers gold brick for Ram temple

Hyderabad: Prince Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has offered to donate a gold brick to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Habeebuddin Tucy was also in news last year when he demanded to be appointed the caretaker of the Babri Masjid that once stood over the Ramjanmabhoomi land in Ayodhya, now handed over by the Supreme Court to the government for construction of a Ram Temple after prolonged court battle over the ownership of the land between Hindu and Muslim parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5 at 12.15 pm, considered to be an auspicious occasion for starting the construction of the temple.

Tucy said it was a matter of happiness that an issue involving the faith and emotions of over 100 crore Hindus had been resolved in an amicable way.

“My hearty congratulations to my Hindu brothers of India and the 1 kg gold brick that I promised is ready. I have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for time to handover this gold brick to him,” Tucy said in an interview to news agency ANI.