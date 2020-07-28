Chief Minister praises Prime Minister for his support

Giving political observers a wonder, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee known for her all-weather hostile stance against Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led Government has praised the union government for the support provided in tackling COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank the PM for holding several discussions (with CMs) on the COVID crisis. And so far, there has been no non-cooperation from his end. I want to thank him for that.”

CM Banerjee was speaking in an online programme during which PM Modi dedicated to public service three high-throughput COVID-19 sample testing laboratories situated in Kolkata, Noida, and Mumbai.