Coronavirus : State Govt announces complete lockdown amid rise in Covid cases

Government today announced to extend the partial lockdown in West Bengal till August-end. There will be a complete lokcdown in the state for two days every week, announced West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Many states have implemented the local lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread in the area.

Here’s the complete lockdown schedule In West Bengal

July 29, Wednesday

August 2, Sunday

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 9, Sunday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

“The biweekly lockdown will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. But since festivals like Eid as also Independence Day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown will be enforced on some other day,” Banerjee said.

What’s allowed, what’s not

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Bengal, the state government has decided to implement a biweekly lokcdown to prevent the virus spread. Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Medical outlets will remain open. All the other shops will be shut for two days a week across the state. The educational institutions will remain closed till August-end. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut.

All the public and private transport will remain shut. The domestic flight operations from Kolkata airport will be suspended tomorrow due to the partial lockdown in the state. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the flight services will remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in Bengal next month. Eastern Railways has also cancelled the trains scheduled on July 29.

Petrol pumps are allowed to function on the days of complete lockdown.