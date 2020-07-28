Covid patient files complaint against doctor for sexual abuse

Police registered FIR against a doctor after receiving a complaint from a young woman currently at the final stages of her Covid recovery.The woman and the doctor were both patients and were sharing the same room in a Covid care facility.

The woman, a graduate student of Delhi University, has filed a complaint with the Expressway police station after narrating her ordeal to her family members in the afternoon.

“She was admitted to the hospital on July 21 and was to be discharged today. Just as her discharge papers were being processed, another patient was moved to her twin sharing room. We were against it, but because he was a doctor of the same hospital, we figured that it would be alright,” said the woman’s brother.

Soon after coming to the room he started flirting with the woman and on the pretext of explaining post Covid symptoms made sexual advancement.“He then started telling me about post Covid symptoms and spoke about various clots that one tends to have in various parts of the body. He then walked towards me and asked me to lie down. He then started touching me inappropriately,” said the woman in her complaint.

The Doctor patient is now facing charges under section 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC act.