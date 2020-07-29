Coronavirus : Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief tests positive for COVID19

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday.

Besides Sharma, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have also tested positive for the coronavirus, he said.

“Came to know that Sharma (VD Sharma) is not well and I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is recuperating from the COVID-19 infection, tweeted.