Indian company launched low-priced medicine to treat coronavirus infection

Hetero Labs Ltd, an Indian drug manufacturing company had got approval from authorities to launch its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.The drug will be available on medical shops from Wednesday. The medicine is priced at Rs. 59 per tablet. The drug, is approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.
Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza. Hetero is also among the drug-makers that have a license with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc to make remdesivir.
Other Indian drug makers developing or selling favipiravir include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Ltd, privately held Brinton Pharma and Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
