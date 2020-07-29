Rohingya man held for illegally getting voter id, aadhaar card

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old Rohingyaman was on Wednesday arrested here on the charge ofimpersonating as an Indian and illegally procuring a voter ID card and Aadhaar card and other ID proofs to get welfare benefits, police said.

The accused paid money to a local person, who works at an online service outlet here, and illegally got the documents by suppressing his personal details and original nationality, a press release from the Hyderabad police said.

The Rohingya man migrated to India in 2009 from Bangladesh after crossing over from Myanmar and stayed in Jammu and Kashmir, the release said. Later in 2011, he shifted to Hyderabad and enrolled with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and also possessed the UNHCR card and is currently working as a labourer, police said.