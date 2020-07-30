Coronavirus : State Govt extends lockdown till August 16

Bihar government on Thursday extended the Lockdown due to coronavirus in Bihar till August 16. The government has imposed additional restrictions, in-state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state from August 1-16 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, flight restrictions to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, will remain in place till August 15, according to the NSCBI Airport authorities.

As many as 52,123 fresh Covid cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 15,83,792 cases. The death toll also rose to 34,968 from 34,193, according to data released. There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently and the recovery rate among Covid patients was recorded at 64.44 per cent, while the fatality rate was at 2.21 per cent. Late on Wednesday, the government allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function from August 5 and revoked night curfew even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

Globally, 16,959,936 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus. The death toll stood at 665,581. The United States continued to remain the worst affected followed by Brazil and India.