Muslim leaders asks Chief Minister not to test their patience

Hyderabad : Muslim leaders of Telangana have asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao not to test their patience and immediately make a categorical announcement for reconstruction of the two mosques demolished in the secretariat premises.

United Muslim Forum (MUF), an umbrella grouping of various Muslim organizations and clerics, stated that lack of progress for reconstruction of the mosques even three weeks after their demolition had caused anger and unease among the community.

It recalled that when the chief minister had expressed regret over demolition, it had made clear that regret alone will not be enough and both the mosques should be rebuilt at their original sites.

“However, the government’s silence shows that it is following into the footsteps of the Congress and that it has no importance of sanctity of mosques and regard for the sentiments of Muslims. If this is the case, Muslims will finalise a plan of action for democratic protest for restoration of mosques. The patience of Muslims should not be tested on this sensitive issue,” the statement said.