Subramanian Swamy Congratulates Modi govt for long sought Educational reform

Veteran MP and BJP think tank,Subramanian Swamy took to his twitter handle on Thursday to congratulate Modi government for the ongoing educational reforms.

“I welcome the new Education Policy of the Modi government. I had a discussion with the MoHD earlier which I had tweeted. My suggestion was the Education must get 6% of GDP not the present 1.7%. This has been accepted in the new Policy. My congrats.”

The 6 % public spending on education has been a long demand of educational reformists.The Kothari commission 1966, recommended more dividend for reforming education system.