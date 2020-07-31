Coronavirus : DGCA extends ban on International passenger flights

New Delhi:DGCA said in a statement on Friday that International commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till August 31.

In a statement, the government said: “The Government has decided to extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to/from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August.”

“However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the official statement said.

It may be noted that during the suspension period due to Covid-19 situation in India, more than 2500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to uplift stranded passengers to/from India has been approved.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, in total Air India and Air India Express have uplifted 2,67,436 stranded passengers and other charters have uplifted 4,86,811 stranded passengers during the period from 6th May to 30th July 2020.