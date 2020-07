Dubai: Another 283 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 60,506, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 351.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 283 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 53,909 of total recovered patients.