Coronavirus : State Govt announces complete lockdown till August 31

West Bengal : Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday extended the lockdown in containment zones across the state till August 31. Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31.

Further, there will be a complete lockdown on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31 across the state, said a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha earlier in the day.

Educational centres, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31, it said.

During the complete lockdown days in August, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, including flight services, will be cease to operate, the notification said.

Essential services including healthcare, agriculture operations and home delivery of food, have been exempted on such days.