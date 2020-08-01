Kolhapur-The land of leather industry witnesses a Covid menace

Kolhapur: 62 Covid positives were reported from Kolhapur district,Maharashtra.The leather industry in the district had already suffered the bruise of Covid lockdown even though the virus infection is never showing signs of receding.Most of the case from rural areas of the district.

166 new cases were reported till 9 pm Friday .Although the Covid positive cases has reduced to a slight margin the death toll is continuing to increase.The total number of patients in the district are 6,274 while 186 deaths were reported.

The deputy collector in Kolhapur was also tested Covid positive and is still in treatment .