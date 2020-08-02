Death toll rises to 88 in Punjab hooch tragedy, 2 lakh relief declared by state government

Punjab:The death toll due to consumption of fake liquor in Punjab’s Majha area has risen to 88 with 43 more deaths in Tarn Taran today. As many as 12 persons have died in Amritsar Rural and 11 in Batala, Gurdaspur. The Punjab Government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment for those hospitalised. 11 lost their lives in Tangra region consuming toxic liquor.

At village Muchhal near Tangra alone, the death toll from toxic liquor has risen to 11, while some people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.A special inquiry committee constituted by the police officials reached village Muchhal today and started further investigation by taking samples of bones and ashes from the crematorium.The villagers said that the family of the woman who was selling liquor also died last night due to poisonous liquor.

Hospital records identify the deceased as Joga Singh son of Baldev Singh, Mangal Singh son of Swaran Singh, Jaswinder Singh son of Suba Singh and Jaswant Singh son of Darshan Singh. Meanwhile, MLA of Halqa Jandiala- Guru Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala vowed to take strict action against corrupt excise officials.

The leader of opposition,AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema on his visit to Muchhal village said that the CM Captain Amarider’s government had completely failed to curb liquor mafia and other illicit drugs in Punjab, which had led to the death of many in the state.