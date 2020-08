THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has confirmed 962 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the media here.

Among the new cases, 801 persons developed the disease through contact including 40 cases without an identified source of infection, 55 persons came from abroad and 85 from other states.

15 health workers developed the disease on Monday.815 coronavirus patients tested negative for the virus on Monday.Two deaths have been reported today