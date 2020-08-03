Government released 317 Taliban prisoners from jail

317 Taleban prisoners were released from various prisons in Afghanistan in the last two days.This was announced by the National Security Council. Thus the total number of Taliban prisoners released from jail reached at 1917. “Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100,” a news agency quoted the Council.

Earlier on July 31 Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the release of 500 Taleban prisoners in response to the group’s three-day ceasefire announcement. Ghani said the 500 prisoners would be released within the next four days.

The completion of the prisoner exchange was part of the agenda of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s meeting in Kabul on July 29. The Taleban has also completed the release of 1,000 government prisoners as per the peace agreement it signed with the US in Doha in February.